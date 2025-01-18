Dangote truck crushes Okada Rider to death in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

A twenty-seven (27) year old commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as okada rider, Mr. Samuel Nmekini has been crushed to death in Rivers State by a heavy-duty truck belonging to Dangote Plc.

The accident, we gathered, happened on Tuesday 14th January 2025 at the Malina Bus Stop, along the Rundele section of the East-West road in the Emohua Local Government Area of the State.

Witnesses said the deceased, Samuel Nmekini, a native of Omofo Clan in Rundele Kingdom of the LGA, was with his colleagues at the junction when the driver of the heavy-duty truck lost control and crushed him, while others escaped.

The incident caused pandemonium in the community as passersby and sympathizers mostly indigenes and residents of Rundele kingdom made efforts to pull the deceased and the bike from the truck.

The deceased who however died while he was rushed to the hospital have been deposited in an undisclosed mortuary, while arrangements are on for his burial.

Reacting to the incident on Saturday, Paramount Ruler and Eze Nwe Eli Omofo Rundele IV, His Royal Highness, Eze Sir Edison Omeodu lamented the loss, describing it as sad and unfortunate.

Eze Omeodu recalled that a similar heartbreaking incident occurred in the first week of January last year, 2024 where one Ibeabuchi Onuoha, an okada rider who also hailed from Omofo was also killed by a trailer alongside a female passenger, at the same Malina junction along the East-West road.

The monarch who advised motorcycle operators and other residents in the area to always be cautious, also cautioned truck drivers against reckless driving, urging them to obey speed limits and ensure their vehicles undergo regular maintenance.

He however condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear what he described as “an irreparable loss”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2