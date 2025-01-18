Chibok Attacks: Zulum calls for community resilience , decisive action by military

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has appealed for calm, to Chibok residents, as the Government is working hard in collaboration with the security agencies to forestall future attacks.

Governor Zulum in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and internal security, Prof Usman Tar said “Gov Zulum called on the people of Chibok not to be intimidated by the insurgents and assured them that Government and security agencies will work assiduously to forestall any future attack, by improving on military tactics from defensive to offensive posture. He encouraged all citizens to remain resolute and resilient as the insurgents fear a people that stand up against them.”

” The Borno state Government notes with grave concern recent spikes in terrorist activities across some weak spots in the state. Investigation has been ongoing on recent attacks in Chibok and Damboa, and Kukawa LGAs with a view to taking necessary steps to overcome the challenges”, the statement said

The statement further Said ” The Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umaru Zulum, has received security briefs on multiple attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the Southern Borno Senatorial District, particularly in Damboa and Chibok, which resulted in the deaths of scores of citizens and destruction of homes and places of worship in Bamzir, Njilang, Shikarkir, and Yimirmugza village of Chibok. The reports indicated that the following wards were worst-affected: Shikarki, Whuntaku, Mbalala and Pemi. At least 74 persons were reported to have been displaced, two wounded and five people lost their lives while property worth millions of Naira were destroyed. In addition, five churches were destroyed, while some market stalls and business premises were also vandalised. ”

On receiving the reports, According to the statement “Gov Zulum reached out to the affected communities, directly and through their political representatives and community leaders, to offer his deep sympathy and condolences to the affected families, on behalf of the Government. ”

“The attacks on Chibok communities are reminiscent of the barbaric and unfortunate abduction of over 200 innocent school girls in 2014. Over the years, the Government has invested heavily in rebuilding Chibok, securing the release of most of the abducted girls, and restoring the dignity and honour of its people. It is unfortunate that, just as the people of Chibok are picking the pieces of their lives and rebuilding , the heartless insurgents came back to attack them at this time. However, Gov Zulum was glad to note that in spite of the attacks and displacement of some people, the majority of the people of Chibok have remained calm, resilient and firm: they have remained pitched firmly in their ancestral homes without fear or anxiety,” Prof. Zulum said.

The statement said “On Tuesday, 14 January 2025, the Borno State Security Council convened its regular meeting to discuss the security situation in the state. The Council considered security reports from military/security units and formations across the state, and noted that though there is a firm grip on the security space by our gallant forces, there are pockets of vulnerable enclaves that require enhanced beefing-up of tactical measures. The Council thanked our gallant troops and called on them to plug the identified loopholes.”

It was also noted that Boko Haram Insurgents have been significantly decimated in the state, but there are pockets of insurgent elements that are still ventilating and causing sporadic havoc in our communities. In addition, there is an in-fighting within the two factions of the insurgents. The remnants of the insurgents are driven by hunger and starvation to attack vulnerable communities and cart away vital supplies to enable them survive.”, Prof Tar added..

The Borno State Government wishes to note that the recent rise in insurgent attacks across the state appear to target newly resettled towns/villages, and economically-viable communities where agriculture and livelihood are fast-thriving. Chibok is thriving and the terrorists appear to be infuriated by this trend.

Borno is fast recovering in spite of the pockets of security breaches. The central, southern and northern parts of the state are experiencing boom in agriculture, both annual and perennial. It is possible that the insurgents are seeking to sabotage the resettlement and recovery plan of the Government. All over the world, terrorists tend to target the state’s centre of gravity, and its economic backbone with a view to crippling the state. Borno is a rural, agrarian State where growth and prosperity are intricately tied to agriculture, fishing and animal husbandry.

The Borno State Government will not allow anyone to derail the state’s plan on mass resettlement of our people as enshrined in our state policy on durable solutions to internal displacement (2024) and the 25 Year Development Plan (2020).

