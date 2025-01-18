32.2 C
Lagos
January 18, 2025
Trending now

2025 budget defense held at  National Assembly in Abuja

Kwara to employ 1,800 new senior class teachers

Governor Zulum commissions MT Monguno, Rep Talba projects

2025 Budget Defence of ministry of Health in session with House of…

A special retreat for ministries agencies, parastatals of govt on  2025 Nat’l…

Tinubu’s reforms are targetted at eradicating bad governance -Akande

30 days ultimatum: Call Makinde to order –MURIC

700 youths register for first Osun creative conference  

UNILAG Distance Learning Institute Partners Distance Learning Institute Alumni Association to Award…

Marwa’s impeccable stewardship and NDLEA’s challenges

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

2025 budget defense held at  National Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0115

From left, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works, Yakubu Adams Kofarmata; Minister of State for Works,  Bello Muhammad Goronyo and the Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi during the 2025 budget defense at the National Assembly, in Abuja yesterday.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

 

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 17, 2024

Editor

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu pays condolence visit to Jigawa gov

Peter Anayo

Homa Catholic int’l ministry, Annual thanksgiving service with praises , worship held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO