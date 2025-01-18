2025 Budget Defence of ministry of Health in session with House of Rep  Committee on Nutrition , Food Security held  in Abuja

F-R: National project Manager ANRIW, Dr. Ojuolape Solanke, Director, Nutrition department FMOHSW, Mrs. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi and the Permanent Secretary FMOHSW, Mrs. Daju Kachollom, during the 2025 Budget Defence of ministry of Health in session with House of Representative Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

F-R: National project Manager ANRIW, Dr. Ojuolape Solanke, Director, Nutrition department FMOHSW, Mrs. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, the Permanent Secretary FMOHSW, Mrs. Daju Kachollom and Mr. Garba Shehu, clerk sub-committee of Appropriation, during the 2025 Budget Defence of ministry of Health in session with House of Representative Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

F-R: Member of the committee, Hon. Ahemed Saba, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Chike Okofor and the Clerk of the committee Mrs. Queen Ibe, during the 2025 Budget Defence of ministry of Health in session with House of Representative Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, held at National Assembly in Abuja yesterday …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2