UNiLAG Distance Learning Institute Partners Distance Learning Institute Alumni Association to Award 2023/2024 Graduating Students

As part of efforts towards contributing its own quota towards enhancing the growth and sustainable development of the education sector of the nation, the University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute and Distance Learning Institute Alumni Association have awarded its best graduating students of its 2023/2024 session.

The best gradating students are: Innocent Faith Edewede, Accounting (female); Biachi Rosemary ifeanyi, Business Adminstration (female); Nwachukwu Blessing Chidinma (Economics, female); Abazuonu Obianuju Christiana.Education(Biology) (female);Shepherd Olaronke Kehinde, Public Administration, (female); and Alabe Moshood Olamilekan, Best in innovation Management.

The institute, during the award ceremony, yesterday in Lagos stated that the initiative to award the best graduating student with the sum of N50,000 from each of its five programmes was borne from the ambition to support and encourage students to strive for academic excellence.

Speaking to Journalists during the event, Chairman, Alumni Distance Learning Institute, Mr. Olawoyin Oluwafemi, explained that the graduating students have also been inducted as alumni of the institute.

“Following their graduation and induction as alumni into this great institution, we urge the graduates to always look back and aim to give back to their alma mater by playing vital roles towards the sustainable economic development of the institution and society as a whole.

“We are delighted to announce that today we awarded six students in total from each of the departments of the institution”, Mr. Oluwafemi added.

On his part, Pioneer Chairman, Distance Learning Institute, Dr. Olusegun John Adeleke, pointed out that the initiative was introduced due to the vision and mission of the institution to sustainably develop and impact the lives of Nigerian students and the nation as a whole.

Adeleke also urged the government to do more to provide a more conducive learning environment for students to showcase their creativity and innovations.

He affirmed the developmental phases of the Distance Learning Institute, as well as the DLI Alumni Association in 2010. This was narrated towards the actualization of the objective of establishment of the Correspondence and Open Studies Unit (COSU), which was established in 1973.

“Thus, the capacity of the institute was permitted some degree of sovereignty and an improved span of operations.

“After 14 years of COSIT operation, the Senate of the University in 1997 re-affirmed the improved status and autonomy of COSIT in line with global advances in Open Studies and particular Distance learning modes of study. In keeping, therefore, with these various restructuring measures, and to reflect the Distance Learning philosophy, the name COSU, COSIT had to be changed to DLI (The Distance Learning Institute).

“Therefore, all past students of the COSU, COSIT and DLI (The Distance Learning Institute) are alumni of the present phase of the institute.

“It is imperative for everyone to as Alumni in DLI to join hands to improve our Alma mater. Let us endeavour to pay our Alumni annual due”, he stated.

