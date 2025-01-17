33.7 C
Photo Gallery

UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony Award of Masters Degrees, (ULBS), PGD, Masters, PH.D held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo030

L-R … Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola ; Pro-Chancellor, (UNILAG)  Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN)  Over Best PH.D Thesis Awardee  , Akitoye Adetoun Alaba (PH.D Chemistry) ; Chancellor, His Royal Eminence , Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Umar Garbai; Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa; Lagos State Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)   (UNILAG) Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Management Service)  (UNILAG) Prof Lucian Obinna Chukwu, during UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony in Lagos. January 16, 2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Acting registrar of  UNILAG    Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Pro-Chancellor, (UNILAG)  Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Honorary Doctorate Degree to Distinguished entrepreneur Business Leader Mr Fola Adeola; received his award from Chancellor, (UNILAG)  His Royal Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Umar Garbai; Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Secretary to the State Government,  (SSG) Lagos State Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

L-r… Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Presenting the award to University of Lagos Business School (ULBS), Aliyu Gafaar, graduate perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

From Second roll right, Dr Nkechi Ali- Balogun, PH.D  Mass communication with others.

L-r …Over Best PH.D Thesis Awardee, Dr. Akitoye Adetoun Alaba, received a cash price award from President Worldwide (UNILAG) Engr IfeOluwa Oyedele.

Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola ; decorating  Emeritus Professorship , Professor Ibitayo Alo, while others watch .

L-r … Pro-Chancellor, (UNILAG)  Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Mrs Funmilayo Alo her husband Emeritus Professorship, Professor Ibitayo Alo,  received his award from Chancellor, (UNILAG)  His Royal Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Umar Garbai; Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola; Secretary to the State Government,  (SSG) Lagos State Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

L-r … Pro-Chancellor, (UNILAG)  Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); Emeritus Professorship, Prof Olukayode Oladipo Amund; Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa; Vice-Chancellor (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola.

L-r … HRM Oba Egbeyemi Latif Oladimeji; Olori Gbemisola Akitoye; Over Best PH.D Thesis Awardee, Akitoye Adetoun Alaba (PH.D Chemistry) Prince Francis Akitoye.

Cross Section of the Master’s Degree graduate during the   UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony Award of Masters Degrees, (ULBS), PGD, Masters, PH.D held in Lagos on 16/1/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

