Tinubu’s reforms are targetted at eradicating bad governance -Akande

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The pioneer National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, has disclosed that the President Bola Tinubu’s reforms were designed to eradicate bad governance in the country.

During his 86th birthday celebration at his country home in Ila, Osun State, on Thursday, Akande emphasized that President Tinubu is dedicated to freeing Nigeria and its citizens from the grip of political corruption, backwardness, and poor governance that marked previous administrations.

He further stated that the federal government’s policies under President Tinubu are sincerely designed to revitalize and realign the nation toward greatness, renewal, sustainable growth, and development, as envisioned by its founding fathers.

Akande while reiterating his trust in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noted that the president’s economic reforms are already producing positive outcomes. He expressed optimism that, in the near future, Nigeria would serve as a model for other nations worldwide.

He also disclosed that the APC was established to bring about good governance in Nigeria, a goal Tinubu has been relentlessly striving to accomplish.

He said “Today, I am happy that our great party is working tirelessly to liberate Nigeria and permanently end bad governance that had plagued the country for years. So, I am fulfilled and I don’t have any regret whatsoever on anything because All Progressives Congress was formed as political party to remove the bad governance that Nigerians endured over the years, and the work is ongoing.

“The All Progressives Congress under former President Buhari did eight years and now under President Bola Tinubu is doing it for the second year; the goal is to correct the bad governance that has been established over the years, so Nigeria can get back on track.

“Nigerians should appreciate, though we are not there yet and every individual’s pride should be rooted in honesty. We must strive to be honest with our country, avoid fraud, and do things the right way, so Nigeria can move forward.

“President Bola Tinubu’s policy aims to liberate Nigeria from its current challenges and set the nation on a path to prosperity. In a few years, we’ll see the positive impact of his policies”, Akande said.

Earlier in his lecture, a Psychiatric Mental Health Practitioner of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Dr. Adeoye Oyewole called on Nigerians to reprioritize their needs in the face of the current socioeconomic reality.

Oyewole said the time has come for citizens prioritize their health and desist from frivolities in the quest to survive beyond the economic challenges in the country.

He said: “We need to reflect more about things that are very important not urgent, our health financing, our family, our children, our wife, our own physical health, education of our children, that is the priority.

“We Nigerians have dwelled largely in that quadrant, and that has pushed us into crisis of life. It has eaten into our life. It has affected our health, mental and physical health. We should stop wasting money on unnecessary ceremony, unnecessary, public show of affluence, which has no direct correlations to our healthy”, he advised.

