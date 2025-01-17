Obi visits kidnapped Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Nnewi Diocese as he narrates ordeal

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, listened attentively as the Anglican Archbishop emeritus of Nnewi Diocese, Anambra State, Most Rev Godwin Okpala, narrated his ordeal in the hands of his abductors at Nnewi.

Okpala who was abducted alongside his driver, regained his freedom on January 3rd, after spending 27 days in captivity.

Fielding questions from newsmen in his residence at Nnewi, as Obi came calling, the victim said, “Those 27 days were hellish because the people were not behaving like human beings. They kicked us about like thrash.

“They kept us in a very thick forest and none of them cared,” the Archbishop said.

On whether his abduction was as a result of mistaken identity, and whether he was in his priestly attire, the emeritus prelate said it didn’t matter to the kidnappers who anyone was.

“I was in my cassock and they knew that I was a Bishop, but they didn’t care. They pulled down my cassock, asked me to undress and I had only shorts, a shirt and my collar on.

“For the 27 days that I was with them, I didn’t take my bath, I didn’t brush my teeth. They were giving me water which I don’t know the source.

“They were giving me one meal a day and it was either rice or garri. The food was usually remnants from those they gave to boys who worked with them. They have cooks who prepare food there,” he further revealed.

The 75-year-old Archbishop praised Peter Obi for coming to visit him, saying that since his return from the kidnappers’ den, no one had visited him until Obi came.

“He (Peter Obi) has again shown the humanity in him. I’m not the first person he is coming to see in this manner. I want to say thank you to Peter Obi who came to visit me after my travails,” he stated

Obi in his response thanked God for sparing his life and prayed that he should have longevity to fulfill his missionary work on earth.