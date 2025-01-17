24.7 C
January 17, 2025
NDDC commences construction of bridge linking two Rivers communities, LGAs

by Editor078

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission says it has commenced the construction of road and bridge linking Kaa Community in Khana local government and it’s neighbouring Ataba community in Andoni LGA, both in Rivers State.

NDDC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakamah stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Project Supervisor, Engr. Lawrence Ekanem described the multi-billion-naira project as ambitious and impactful.

He said the road and bridges would enhance socio-economic activities in Kaa, Ataba and surrounding communities.

Ekanem assured that his company would do all it took to ensure the project’s early completion. “We are committed to delivering on speed and quality.”

The project’s Community Liaison Officer, Mr. Backpo Godspower, commended the NDDC for its intervention and appealed for its speedy completion, which started in 2009.

He remarked, “The NDDC has done well by resuming work on the bridge, but we want them to complete it so that the connection between the communities separated by the river will be seamless. If the bridge is completed, it will increase socioeconomic activities in the area.”

Godspower noted that the project would open up the communities in the area, reduce accidents associated with crossing the river, and boost socio-economic activities.

He observed that, “The 2-kilometre double lane single carriageway with two bridges will improve the quality of life of the people of Kaa and Ataba, as well as help transport farm produce, goods and properties from this rich agricultural area. More importantly, it will reduce accidents and security breaches associated with water transport.”

A community leader in Kaa, Deacon Bassey Lezua, expressed delight that the project, which was stalled for some years and appeared neglected, had been revived.

He noted, “The contractor has returned to the site, and we will give them all the cooperation they need to complete the project.” He said that some communities, like Oyorokoto, one of the region’s largest fishing ports, were important growth centres.

A businesswoman in the Kaa community, Mrs Zorbari Pimnee, urged the NDDC to ensure that the contractor did not falter on the project again, noting that businesses in the area could only thrive if the road was completed.

