Meranda holds first plenary as Lagos Speaker, pledges support for Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda has pledged to work together with the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the judiciary other to achieve a greater Lagos.

Meranda, gave the pledge during her maiden plenary on Friday as the Speaker of the House

The House had appointed new principal officers that would join in championing the affairs of the House.

Temitope Adedeji, Ifako/Ijaye 1, was announced as the Majority Leader of the House while Richard Kasunmu representing Ikeja 2, was made the Deputy Majority Leader, David Setonji representing 1, is the Chief Whip while Ganiyu Sanni representing Kosofe constituency 1, is the Deputy Chief Whip.

The Selection Committee members which is to be chaired by the Speaker has other members including the Deputy Speaker, Fatai Mojeed, representing Ibeju Lekki constituency 1, Majority Leader, Temitope Adedeji, Chief Whip, David Setonji, Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa constituency 2, while Acting Clerk, Mr. Taiwo Ottun is to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

In her address, Meranda appreciated her colleagues for their confidence repose on her to serve as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Her words: “I am indeed very grateful on the confidence you have in me and I pledge to work tiredlessly to uphold the virtue of transparency, good governance that the House stands for.

“Today again, we are reminded of the shared responsibilities that rest on our shoulders as representatives of our good people in Lagos State.

“We are elected to give voice to their fears, aspirations and concerns. We are the guardians of this collective trust and we must work to justify the trust they have placed in us.

“As we begin this new chapter in the history of our Assembly, I want to assure you that our administration will focus on working together for a better Lagos. We will work harmoniously with other arms of government to ensure seamless delivery of dividend of democracy to Lagosians who are our core focus.

“Therefore, we will work to ensure that irrespective of gender, ethnics or religion, every Lagos resident is proud to say, I am a Lagosian.

“The synergy between us and other arms of government is crucial in the regard for good governance and democratic development.

“To achieve this, we must commit to maintaining an open lines of communication with the Executives led by Mr. Governor in fostering a spirit of cooperation in executing mutual respect in our relation with one another. By doing so, we stand and must ensure that our vision aligns with that of the Executives for a better State.

“We will prioritise leaving the past behind and forging ahead. We will not dwell on the past controversy or disagreement instead, we will focus on the great and pressing task ahead which is delivering better services to the people of Lagos.

“We will strive to create a more inclusive and appropriate democracy where every citizen feels valued, respected and empowered.

“We have a lot to do to achieve this vision. There is no stigmatization among us. We are one and that is where we will derive our strength to take beautiful steps.

“We are to focus on several key areas to strengthen legislative independence. Our top priority is ensuring that our vision remains robust and success driven.

“We will promote transparency, accountability in governance, ensuring that our actions are guided by the principles of integrity, fairness and justice.

“As we begin this new chapter, let us be reminded that we are not just lawmakers but also leaders. We must lead by example demonstrating the values of integrity, transparency and accountability as expected of others.

“As Speaker, I commit to prioritizing the needs of our constituents through you, we will work to ensure that united voices are heard, concerns are addressed and our welfare is protected.

“Our goal is to create a more inclusive, and participatory democracy where citizens are actively engaged in decision making processes that impact their lives.

“Be rest assured that we are all going to work together to achieve our lofty and God’s vision for Lagos state.

“I am committed to listen to ideas, respond to concerns and work collaboratively with everyone to address the challenges that we are all facing. Together, let us work towards a brighter future in Lagos state. A future that is built on the principles of justice, equality and opportunities for all. We believe that there is a lot of hope for a better society. We will achieve these together,” she said.

Earlier, the House through the Chief Whip, David Setonji consoled with the people of Badagry on the demise of Pa Sunny Ajose who was a member of the Governor’s Advisory Committee, GAC and party leader in Badagry.

The House thereafter adjourned plenary to January 21, 2025.