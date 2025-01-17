Marwa’s impeccable stewardship and NDLEA’s challenges

THOMAS IMONIKHE

Recent revelation that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, led by retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa got zero allocation for its ongoing barracks projects in the 2025 federal budget, despite the organization’s acclaimed successes under the incumbent leadership, has clearly exposed some pitfalls in Nigeria’s budgeting process.

But come to think of it, how come those who should know, that only a well-motivated and focused workforce of government’s ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, can genuinely deliver on their statutory mandate and other obligations of catering for the welfare and security of the entire citizens.

Recall that Marwa took over the reign of affairs at the NDLEA as Chairman and CEO on January 18, 2021, days after his appointment by the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari and confronted them, with numerous challenges. These included inadequate manpower, low staff morale emanating from poor remuneration, delayed payment of entitlements to both serving and sometimes deceased officers, logistics shortfall, absence of barracks accommodation and dearth of operational vehicles and equipment.

Therefore, the former military administrator of Borno and Lagos states clocks four years in office on January 18, 2025, an extraordinary tenure that has been adjudged even by his worst critics as highly successful given the important role of the Agency under his watch in protecting Nigerians against the scourge of trafficking in narcotics and illicit substances abuse.

Certainly, however, this impressive testimonial could not have been possible but for the passion, resilience and tireless efforts of the Agency’s leadership, personnel, sustained federal government’s budgetary allocations over the years, as well as critical interventions from international partners such as the governments of the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France amongst others.

Sustaining and intensifying the current war against drug abuse and trafficking in illicit substances requires adequate government funding, cooperation of citizens, continued solid support of international partners, focused and dedicated leadership and more importantly renewed commitment by officers and men in the efforts to rid Nigeria of hard drugs and illicit substances.

It is against this backdrop that one cannot afford to ignore the recent submission of the chairman, the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs, Hon Abass Adigun that members’ commitment to adequate funding for the Agency to achieve its operational successes remains imperative. This is a welcome development because if achieved, it will no doubt pave the way for greater accomplishments by the organization.

“This committee recognizes the critical role the NDLEA plays in safeguarding our communities from the scourge of narcotics and illicit substances. As we engage in today’s deliberations, we remain committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated efficiently, with a focus on measurable outcomes, transparency, and accountability. I urge all participants to contribute thoughtfully as we work together to ensure the Agency is well-resourced to fulfill its vital mandate in the new year,” he declared.

The lawmaker’s confidence-building speech came during Marwa’s defence of the N67.5Bn NDLEA budget for 2025 before the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and later Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics where he solicited National Assembly’s continued support to enhance the Agency’s capacity and capability to deliver on its mandate even as he commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unrelenting encouragement to the NDLEA.

“I wish to first appreciate the honorable chairman, the deputy chairman, and distinguished members of this esteemed committee for your invaluable and consistent support throughout the 2024 fiscal year. This committee, under its able and dynamic chairman, has demonstrated remarkable courage and commitment towards the war against drug abuse. In particular, your effort towards the amendment of the NDLE Act is also highly appreciated.

“And I respectfully ask your good offices to continue to assist in our area of critical needs during the appropriation process. Our commands across the federation are contending with significant challenges, particularly lack of accommodation”, he stated.

Underscoring the need for improved safety for officers and men, the CEO noted, “I cannot overstate this matter because it all comes to my desk when you get these reports of attacks on our officers and so on and so forth, killing personnel and their families. So, we know that we trust that this esteemed committee will do its best. And we know that there are compelling demands from other MDAs, but the barracks project is critical to the operational efficiency and success of NDLEA.

“I must not forget to seize this opportunity to also appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his continuing support and encouragement to the agency. I also wish to reaffirm the agency’s unwavering commitment to working collaboratively with the National Assembly, in particular this esteemed committee, to advance our shared vision of a drug-free Nigeria.

“With your support, we are confident in our ability to enhance our operations and fulfill our mandate of safeguarding the security of our nation”, Marwa further stated while making a strong case for budgetary provision for the ongoing construction of barracks for personnel in order to enhance their security, dedication and performance.

Currently work is ongoing at the Agency’s barracks in Lagos and Abuja while the one in Adamawa has been completed and occupied by staff.

It worth noting that in the budget proposal for 2025 fiscal year, the agency was allocated N67.5billion, with recurrent personnel cost taking a lion share of N47.16 bn; recurrent overhead N3.38bn and capital expenditure N16. 97. Similarly, the recurrent personnel cost, is said to reflect the nominal roll of the agency’s staff strength totaling over 14,038 officers, men and women, while the recurrent overhead cost covers the operational expenses of intelligence gathering, arrests, seizures, investigations and prosecutions.

Apart from calling for the enhancement of the N16 bn provided for capital expenditure, which has zero allocation for the ongoing barracks project component to enable the agency to continue with the provision of secure accommodation for its workforce across the country, Marwa revealed that “the agency faces growing challenges, including sophisticated drug cartels, drug abuse and inadequate critical infrastructure”.

But he insisted that hope is not lost to address these critical issues, which is why the NDLEA has embarked on several “reforms, including constructing barracks to accommodate its personnel, improve operational integrity and ensure security. “Currently, many commands operate from rented facilities, which are inadequate for effective administration” while proper accommodation will “enhance staff morale, ensure security, and strengthen the agency’s capacity to execute its mandate”, it was revealed.

Not surprisingly, an apparently elated Senate Committee Chairman on Drugs and Narcotics, and former governor of Gombe State, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo has congratulated the agency for its outstanding performance in 2024, stressing that: “We’re all witnesses to the good work you are doing and we are proud of your performance”, even as he assured of robust support from the National Assembly to enable the Agency function effectively this year.

But justifying the Agency’s improved performance recently, Marwa noted, “We recognise that the war against drug trafficking and abuse is far from over and as an organisation, we are committed to surmounting the challenges”, adding that the problems notwithstanding, tremendous successes have been recorded on all fronts against the drug menace.

“So far, the results have been justifying. In 2024, we seized over 2.6 million kilograms of illicit drugs. Across the country, we arrested more than 18,500 drug trafficking offenders; got over 3,250 convicted, including 10 drug barons, with more than 220 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed, while in the same breath we counselled and rehabilitated over 8, 200, with more than 3,000 sensitization and advocacy programmes organized in schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres, work places and communities, among others, thus creating an equipoise between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts,” he added.

It is for this reason that stakeholders have strongly advocated for continuous support for the NDLEA from relevant authorities and public-spirited persons, more collaboration from international partners as well as federal lawmakers through increased budgetary allocation in 2025 for the construction of barracks and other strategic infrastructures, capacity building and enhanced training for officers, provision of technology and equipment, especially for advanced surveillance and tracking, intelligence and information sharing and provision of operational logistics to enable the Agency deal decisively with the challenges of illicit drugs which are dynamic and multifaceted.