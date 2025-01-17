IGP canvasses removal of police from envelope budgetary regime

…Calls for increased budgetary allocation

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, today, January 16, 2025, defended the 2025 budget for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) before the Joint Committees on Police Affairs and Police Institutions at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja. The IGP was accompanied by the Force Management Team and other senior officers. Present at the budget presentation were Senator Abdulhamid Mallam Maidori (Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs), Honourable Makki Yalleman (Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs), Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Gaidam (Minister of Police Affairs) DIG Hashimu Argungu Rtd. (Chairman Police Service Commission) and other distinguished and honourable members of the committees.

In his presentation, the IGP emphasized the need to remove the NPF from the envelope budgetary regime to allow for accurate funding projections. This adjustment, he explained, would enable greater flexibility and ensure the availability of funds to manage the Force more effectively. He also highlighted the need for the approval and creation of a Special Operations Account dedicated solely to national security emergencies, as well as an increase in allocations for Overhead and Capital Expenditure.

The IGP further proposed allocating funds for the construction of five new zonal headquarters, along with supporting tactical units critical to internal security. He also called for the approval of dedicated budget lines for police training institutions to enhance capacity building. Additionally, the IGP stressed that the prompt and full release of appropriated funds in 2025 would be essential for the smooth functioning of the entire Force.

The Inspector-General of Police expressed his gratitude to the Joint Committees for their engagement during this critical budgetary session. He reiterated the Force’s commitment to working collaboratively with the committees to reposition the NPF, aligning it with the shared vision of a secure and stable nation.