How LASTMA saved 1,075 lives, tackled 2,051 accidents in 2024

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has disclosed that not less than 1,075 lives were safeguarded from the brink of road traffic catastrophes in 2024.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq made the disclosure in a statement, noting the Agency also addressed 2,051 road traffic incidents, encompassing an astonishing 3,754 vehicles.

The statement partly read, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is elated to unveil its remarkable accomplishments for the year 2024, epitomizing its unwavering dedication to preserving lives, optimizing traffic flow, and executing timely interventions throughout Lagos State.

Through its expeditious and harmonized actions, LASTMA valiantly salvaged 1,075 lives from the brink of road traffic catastrophes in 2024.

“The Agency proficiently addressed 2,051 road traffic incidents, encompassing an astonishing 3,754 vehicles. These incidents were meticulously categorized as 143 fatal accidents, 502 severe accidents and 1,406 minor accidents.

“This monumental achievement underscores LASTMA’s pivotal role in curbing fatalities and mitigating the grievous repercussions of road mishaps.”

The Agency further stated, “In tandem with its accident response efforts, LASTMA skillfully resolved 5,108 cases of vehicular breakdowns, underscoring its operational dexterity and technical acumen. The breakdown cases comprised: 423 cars, 746 buses, 219 SUVs, 1,649 trucks, 400 tankers, 535 trailers and 1,118 others.

“LASTMA’s prompt intervention ensured timely relief for stranded motorists, effectively averting potential traffic bottlenecks and secondary accidents.

“As part of its commitment to fostering proactive public engagement and enhancing service delivery, LASTMA inaugurated a toll-free hotline (080000527862), enabling Lagosians to report traffic obstructions, vehicular breakdowns, emergencies, and the conduct of LASTMA personnel.

“The hotline received 3,567 calls across multiple languages, including English, Pidgin, and Yoruba. Of these calls over 3,450 cases were expediently resolved while the remaining 117 cases were escalated for further attention.

“Additionally, the launch of the Physical Complaint Centre (PCC) recorded 2,056 physical cases, of which 1,968 were successfully addressed, with 88 cases transferred for advanced resolution.

These pioneering platforms have significantly bolstered LASTMA’s capacity to respond swiftly to crises and address public grievances, further entrenching its reputation as a responsive and citizen-centric institution.”