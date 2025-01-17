34.7 C
Lagos
January 17, 2025
Trending now

 House of Reps Committee on Science and Engineering, committee budget defence held…

FG policies set to transform country into regional oil hub says NMDPRA

2025 Budget Defence of Ministry of Health,  Joint  Committee on  HealthCare Services…

Obi visits kidnapped Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Nnewi Diocese as he narrates…

2025 Budget: Only performance should justify demands for more funds, reps tell…

How LASTMA saved 1,075 lives, tackled 2,051 accidents in 2024

NUC seeks review of Establishment Act

Breaking: Obasa absent as Lagos Assembly appoints new principal officers

UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony Award of Masters Degrees, (ULBS), PGD, Masters, PH.D…

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu mourns late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

 House of Reps Committee on Science and Engineering, committee budget defence held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo063

L-R: Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Engineering, Hon. Ayuba Aboki Dampar, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Inuwa Garba and a member of the committee, Hon. Chinedu Ogar, during the committee budget defence, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday… Photo:   Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nwanyibuihe Socio-Cultural Association, inauguration /induction ceremony, women empowering women held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Blakey’s National Tax Conference the 6th Edition held in Lagos

NewChampion

14th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture , induction of new Corporate members by NSE Ikeja branch of NSE in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO