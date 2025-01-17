Group strips Azuta-Mbata of Ikwere titles, honours over emergence as Ohanaeze  PG

… Accuses him of committing sacrilege against Ikwere land

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The apex decision making body of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, has announced the withdrawal of all honours, recognitions and titles bestowed on the newly elected President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata in Ikwerre land.

The Ikwerre leadership also barred Senator Azuta-Mbata from participating in any activities in Ikwerre land such as, meetings or political representation starting from his hometown, Eneka Community in Apara Kingdom, and Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide.

They accused Senator Azuta-Mbata, who represented Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 1999 to 2007, of committing sacrilege against Ikwerreland and her people for accepting to head the Ohaneze Ndigbo, thereby describing him now as a total stranger in Ikwerre land.

The President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze Barr. Godspower Onuekwain a statement he jointly signed with his Secretary General, Barr. Nyebuchi Philips and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt said, the disciplinary actions taken against Senator Azuta-Mbata was because of his decision to contest the position of president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, where he eventually emerged as the next PG of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The statement reads; “The Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization Worldwide, on behalf of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State, Nigeria after passionate and exhaustive review of the sacrilegious action of Senator John Azuta-Mbata, becoming the President – General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, a socio-cultural organization of Igbo People of Nigeria, wish to state in no unambiguous and uncertain terms that;

“Senator John Azuta-Mbata has the inalienable right to belong to any association of his choice in Nigeria as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but by becoming the President – General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, an exclusive organisation of Igbo people, he has willingly and freely renounced his membership and identity of Ikwerre people (Iwhuruohna).”

The statement noted that Senator Azuta-Mbata’s decision to contest and eventually emerging as the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo was not the collective view, will, position and thinking of Eneka community, Apara Kingdom and the entire Ikwerre Ethic Nationality.

“Having freely taken a position to be an Igbo man, and to occupy the position of President – General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, unreservedly and unequivocally disclaims and denounce his action; as such action is his private decision taken without the consent of his Community, Kingdom and Iwhuruohna.

“As an Igbo man, he (Azuta-Mbata) is now seen, regarded and declared as a stranger living in Ikwerre land. Therefore, he has been barred from participating in any Iwhuruohna gathering, meetings or political representation starting from his Eneka Community, Apara kingdom and Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide.

“All awards, honours and titles bestowed on him by any organization in Ikwerre are here by withdrawn.

“We call on the international Community, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, HRM Eze A. A. Worlu – Wodo DSSRS, JP, Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and all lovers of Iwhuruohna that Senator John Azuta Mbata has ceased to represent, speak and act on behalf of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality.”

The Ikwerre Apex body further stated that heavy and appropriate sanctions awaits those who will betray, and sell out their Ikwerre identity on a platter of political expediency and mere mess of porridge, according to Ikwerre custom and tradition.