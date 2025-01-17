First Lady Oluremi Tinubu mourns late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, has expressed profound sorrow over the sudden passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

In a heartfelt press statement, the First Lady extended her condolences to the family of the late lawmaker, the leadership and members of the House of Representatives, the Governor of Ogun State, H.E. Prince Dapo Abiodun, her constituents in the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Constituency, and the entire people of Ogun State.

Describing the late Hon. Onanuga as an astute politician and exemplary leader, Senator Tinubu acknowledged her immense contributions to the Legislature, Ogun State, and the advancement of women in politics. She noted that the lawmaker’s demise is a significant loss to her family, the legislative body, Ogun State, and the nation at large.

“Late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga was an astute politician who demonstrated her leadership capabilities in no small measure as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives,” the statement read.

The First Lady prayed for divine comfort for the family, friends, and associates of the late legislator and asked that Almighty God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace,” she concluded.

Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga was known for her dedication, service, and commitment to her people and her country. Her death has left a void in the political landscape, particularly for women in governance.