Eterna Plc announces Adeosun as new MD/CEO

The Board of Directors of Eterna Plc has appointed Mr. Olumide Adeosun as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by David Edet, the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, the appointment will take effect on February 3, 2025.

The Board commends the outgoing MD/CEO, Mr. Abiola Lawal, who has resigned from the company, effective January 31, 2025, for his significant contributions and exemplary leadership during his tenure.

The Board also congratulates Mr. Adeosun on his new position and wishes him great success.

Prior to his appointment as MD/CEO of Eterna Plc, he served as Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited and as a Non-Executive Director of Eterna Industries Limited.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and a passionate advocate for clean energy, serving on the advisory boards of renewable energy firms and consultancies.

Mr. Olumide Adeosun is a finance and energy expert with over 25 years of experience in the sectors.

Highlighting his career and achievements, the statement read, “Mr. Adeosun began his career as a Business Analyst under the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) UK graduate program in London.

“He subsequently transitioned to BP Plc, where he held various senior roles in upstream finance, business support, and commercial operations.

“In BP’s Strategic Origination team, he played a pivotal role in developing BP’s Africa trading strategy, culminating in the establishment of BP Global West Africa Ltd in Nigeria.

“As Vice President, Commercial Development, he spearheaded initiatives that achieved a 300% growth in revenue within three years.

“In 2015, Mr. Adeosun joined PwC’s West Africa Energy Advisory team in Lagos, leading transactions that raised over $1.5 billion in infrastructure and energy investments.

“Among his achievements was overseeing the acquisition of a leading multinational midstream and downstream company.

“In 2019, he was appointed CEO of Ardova Plc, where he executed a five-year transformation strategy with a focus on LPG and renewable energy.

“He also led the successful bid for a majority stake in the Olua Field on OML 25, establishing a joint venture with other shareholders in record time.

“He is a Member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors, and a Member of the Society for Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

“He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Woodbury University, California, and an MSc in Mathematics from Royal Holloway, University of London.”