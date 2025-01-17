Clerics laud Obi’s unique humanity as he donates ₦20m to schools, other projects

COSMAS CHUKWU ,Enugu

Mr Peter Obi has once again demonstrated his commitment to human development and societal advancement through his support for educational and humanitarian causes.

During separate visits to the Amichi and Nnewi Dioceses of the Anglican Church, Obi donated a total of ₦20 million to aid their respective institutions and projects.

While receiving a cheque of ₦10 million for the College of Nursing Sciences, Amichi, the Anglican Bishop of Amichi, Rt. Rev. Dr Ephraim Ikeakor, described Obi as a “Special Specie of Human Being.”

He recounted Obi’s long-standing support for the Diocese, noting that his interventions have been pivotal in the growth of the hospital and affiliate schools.

Bishop Ikeakor reflected on the hospital’s transformation from a bushy site to a thriving healthcare facility and credited Obi’s consistency and generosity as crucial to this progress.

“Since the commencement of these facilities, besides God, Obi more than any other person has owned the vision and has remained steadfast in his support,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Obi revealed that his ongoing visits to the school and hospital are inspired by the exemplary leadership of Bishop Ikeakor.

He commended the Diocese’s dedication to human development and called on governments to collaborate with organisations of goodwill for the betterment of society.

He also disclosed that the cheque was for the previous year’s intervention, promising to return for the 2025 support.

Dr Maria Maxwell, Provost of the College of Nursing Sciences, expressed her gratitude for Obi’s generosity, praising his consistent benevolence. She also lauded Bishop Ikeakor’s inspirational leadership, which she described as a blessing to the institution.

At Nnewi, Obi presented another cheque of ₦10 million to the Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Ndubisi Obi, for ongoing projects at ADON College of Health Technology. During the visit, he also toured the Diocese’s rehabilitation centre for individuals recovering from substance abuse.

Obi praised Bishop Ndubisi for his thoughtfulness in establishing the facility and encouraged the residents to take their rehabilitation seriously and reintegrate into society as productive citizens.

Obi also visited the Diocesan-owned school for children with special needs and pledged to support the Bishop in caring for them.

Bishop Ndubisi expressed profound gratitude to Obi, describing him as a “rare creature with a good heart and a beautiful spirit.”

He commended Obi’s exceptional commitment to the Church and society, noting how rare it is for individuals at his level to remain so connected to the people and their needs.

Accompanying Mr Obi on both visits was Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, who described his philanthropic efforts as unparalleled acts of kindness.

She prayed for God to continue blessing him and strengthening his resolve to serve humanity.