Breaking: Obasa absent as Lagos Assembly appoints new principal officers

January 17, 2025
Latest news

by Peter Anayo0126

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Less than a week after the removal of Hon Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker of the Assembly, members of the Lagos State today elected new principal officers.

The members appointed Hon Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye 1) as Majority Leader, Hon Sanni Babatunde ( Kosofe 1) as Chief Whip, Hon. Richard Kasunmu (Ikeja 2) as Deputy Majority Leader while Hon. David Setonji (Badagry 2) as Deputy Chief Whip.

Their appointments were made during the plenary session on Friday.

The new Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda presided over the plenary which was attended by 37 members of the House.

The three members who dis not attend the plenary were the former Speaker, Obasa, ex-Majority Leader, Nojeem Adams and Hon Akinsanya Nureni.

 

