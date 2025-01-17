700 youths register for first Osun creative conference  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

No fewer than 700 youths across Osun State have registered to participate in the first ever creative seminar targeted at driving the state economic development.

Bamikole Omishore, The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in a statement on Friday, stated that the conference underscored the administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth through creativity.

The conference tagged: “Innovate, Create, and Transform: Unlocking the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development,” will highlight the significant role of creativity in driving economic growth and achieving sustainable development.

The event scheduled to take place between January 28 and 30 at the SDG skill acquisition centre Iragbiji, Osun State would focus on Goals 8, 9 and 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals which focused on Decent work and and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, as well as Sustainable Cities and Communities.

He said, “This event, with over 700 registered applicants, aligns with Governor Adeleke’s agenda to drive economic growth by leveraging creativity and innovation.

“Through collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Agency on Creativity, Entertainment and Art, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, stakeholders, private sector leaders, and development partners, we have worked tirelessly to make this groundbreaking conference a reality.”

He added that the conference would feature a series of engaging sessions, exhibitions, and cultural showcases designed to inspire and empower participants, who are mostly youth with potentials in the creative sector.

