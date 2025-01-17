34.7 C
Lagos
January 17, 2025
Trending now

 House of Reps Committee on Science and Engineering, committee budget defence held…

FG policies set to transform country into regional oil hub says NMDPRA

2025 Budget Defence of Ministry of Health,  Joint  Committee on  HealthCare Services…

Obi visits kidnapped Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Nnewi Diocese as he narrates…

2025 Budget: Only performance should justify demands for more funds, reps tell…

How LASTMA saved 1,075 lives, tackled 2,051 accidents in 2024

NUC seeks review of Establishment Act

Breaking: Obasa absent as Lagos Assembly appoints new principal officers

UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony Award of Masters Degrees, (ULBS), PGD, Masters, PH.D…

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu mourns late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

2025 Budget: Only performance should justify demands for more funds, reps tell NBTE, other agencies

by Peter Anayo099

JONAS  EZIEKE , Abuja

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has maintained that performance is key to progress and should be used to justify demands for more funds by agencies in 2025.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Faud Kayode Laguda stated this after a presentation by the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje at the 2025 budget defence session held by the Committee.

He noted that there was a need for government agencies to judiciously utilize resources available to them before asking for more as their performance should determine why more resources should be allocated to them.

Laguda said, “Performance is very key. And that is what will help us move forward in 2025. It is an acceptable and known fact that THE POLYTECHNICS ARE poorly funded. We know. But we need to justify our need for more and show why we need more. To be honest with ourselves, have we been able to do that? That is what we should answer.

“And if we speak with each other truthfully, we know we are not doing good in that aspect. Not all of us, but most of us are not doing good in that aspect. The whole essence of this committee is to bring out the best in us. And to put corrective measures where it is needed”.

He said, that, NBTE as a body is very crucial in the area of technical education, hence, adequate funding for the agency will go along way in ensuring that technical education institutions are positioned to provide Nigeria with the needed expertise and workforce to drive innovation and development. He also used the avenue to seek better synergies within the Polytechnics, the Polytechnics and various stakeholders. Charged the Rectors to be more proactive and introduce modern courses, syllabus and relevant courses to their immediate environments.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary NBTE, Professor Idris Bugaje had while presenting an overview of the agency’s 2024 budget performance and the 2025 proposed estimates called for an increase of its budgetary allocation to recruit more personnel in order to supervise the activities of over 700 Polytechnics and other institutions across the country.

According to him, the operations of the agency are being hampered by inadequate manpower to carry out its mandate as such, there is need to have more staff to do the job.

Prof. Bugaje said, “For personnel, we are looking for an improvement because we have about 700 institutions to visit and our staff strength is at 330, which is very low. Similar agencies like ours have more staff fewer institutions and more funds to carry out their duties, but our personnel cost is very low, so we want that one to be increased so that we can inject more hands to do that rotation”.

Speaking on the agency’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), he said there are charges being paid by institutions which he said are not constant but based on some activities and is charged during accreditation visits and some other activities.

The Executive Secretary, NBTE added, “It’s only when we go for accreditation we charge a service charge. Before 75,000 we have increased to 150,000 per program. And then we give 50% to the federal government. For the whole year, we ended up with 25 million Naira in IGR. Which is dismally low.

“We have about 200 programs, which also need to be increased, introduce contemporary ones. it’s not every year we visit every Polytechnic on all these programs. every outing. so for that reason for this current year our IGR is extremely low, just about 25 million or so. Our Capital performance for 2024 is 50 percent. We are yet to get the remaining 50 percent”.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Expect economic relief from Tinubu’s govt soon, says Oyetola

Editor

Zulum receives Maiduguri flood c’ttee report, over N28bn donations realized

Peter Anayo

EFCC arrests 792 suspects in cryptocurrency fraud, romance scam bust

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO