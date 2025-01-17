34.7 C
Lagos
January 17, 2025
Trending now

 House of Reps Committee on Science and Engineering, committee budget defence held…

FG policies set to transform country into regional oil hub says NMDPRA

2025 Budget Defence of Ministry of Health,  Joint  Committee on  HealthCare Services…

Obi visits kidnapped Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Nnewi Diocese as he narrates…

2025 Budget: Only performance should justify demands for more funds, reps tell…

How LASTMA saved 1,075 lives, tackled 2,051 accidents in 2024

NUC seeks review of Establishment Act

Breaking: Obasa absent as Lagos Assembly appoints new principal officers

UNILAG 55th convocation ceremony Award of Masters Degrees, (ULBS), PGD, Masters, PH.D…

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu mourns late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

2025 Budget Defence of Ministry of Health,  Joint  Committee on  HealthCare Services held  in Abuja

by Peter Anayo089

L—R… Chairman  Senate Committee on HealthCare Services  Senator, Ipalibo  Banigo, Chairman House Committee on Health Care Services Hon, Amos Magaji and Member of the Committee Hon, Amaobi Ogar , during the  2025 Budget Defence of Ministry of Health, with  Joint  Committee on  HealthCare Services at the  National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Minister of Health Dr. Muhammed Ali Pata, Minister of State Health Dr, Tunji Alausa and  Permanent Secretary  Ministry of Health Mrs. Daju Kachlong,   during the  2025 Budget,  Defence of the Ministry of Health, with  Joint  Committee on  HealthCare Services at the  National Assembly in Abuja  Photos:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

House of representative Adhoc Committee to investigate Hajj Commission held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

14th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture , induction of new Corporate members by NSE Ikeja branch of NSE in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Gov Makinde Deliver Precious Cornerstone University 3rd Convocation Lecture

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO