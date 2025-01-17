30 days ultimatum: Call Makinde to order –MURIC

As Oyo kingmakers gave Governor Seyi Makinde 30 days’ ultimatum and nine royal families in the kingdom tackled him over the mishandling of the appointment of the Alaafin, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has appealed to stakeholders in the state to call the Governor to order before he sets Yorubaland on fire.

Making the appeal on Friday, 17th January, 2025 was the Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

His full message reads: “The crisis engulfing Oyo town over the choice of a new Alaafin of Oyo escalated on Wednesday, 15th January, 2025 when five Oyo kingmakers and Prince Lukman Gbadegesin gave Governor Seyi Makinde 30 days to reverse the appointment of Prince Hakeem Owoade (https://guardian.ng/news/nigeria/metro/alaafin-five-oyo-kingmakers-give-makinde-30-days-to-reverse-owoades-appointment/).

“Similarly, nine royal families of Oyo Kingdom who are called the Atiba Nine (Atiba Mesan) have rejected the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo. The Atiba Nine described his appointment as unacceptable and a blatant disregard for Oyo’s revered traditions (https://www.infinitylive.com.ng/nine-oyo-royal-families-tackle-gov-makinde-awise-agbaye-prof-wande-abimbola-over-owoades-choice-as-alaafin-elect/).

“These two developments are the last straw that broke the camel’s back. They have stripped Makinde’s romance with Owoade of any scintilla of traditional value, honour and dignity. Not only that, they have also rubbished Makinde’s flair for Ifa divination abroad.

“This must not be part of our history. It can only be the first time in ‘geography’ that the traditionally entrenched Yoruba people will hear of Ifa divination all the way from America particularly for the all-important assignment of picking a king, nay, the highly revered Alaafin of Oyo. Social media is awash with this curious, mysterious and make-belief Panbolanbola Egere So-So-So at the backyard of the White House.

“As the storm gathers, we appeal to all stakeholders in Oyo State and Yorubaland as a whole to intervene. Our appeal goes to state governors in the region, ex-governors of the South-West and opinion leaders.

“In particular, we charge leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to make Governor Makinde see reason. His recklessness and lawlessness on the issue of installation of traditional rulers (not only that of Alaafin), may cost the party its precious bride.

“Makinde has been maradonising on the installation of the kings of Eruwa, Ikoyi-Ile as well as the Sepeteri stool in Oke Ogun. It is our hope and prayer that this Governor will not set Yorubaland on fire. We, therefore, appeal to all lovers of peace to talk sense to him before the expiration of the 30 days deadline.”

For a better society