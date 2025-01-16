34.4 C
Lagos
January 16, 2025
Trending now

Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held at  Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held  in Abuja 

 Budget defense of polytechnic, technical educations held at  Nat’ Assembly in Abuja

Reps C’ttee on Environment lauds Nat’l Park Service on N77.4BN IGR in…

Your programmes must align with Renewed Hope Agenda, Minister of Women Affairs…

Abrogating TETFund is detrimental to survival of Nigeria tertiary education system- ASUU…

Matawalle calls for enhanced collaboration, funding in fight against insecurity

Anambra NSCDC Commandant urges personnel to demonstrate diligence, professionalism

Tinubu congratulates six Nigerian scientists, engineers for making Biden’s honours list

Nigeria Tax Bill 2024: Yola ASUU Branch calls on Nigerians to vehemently…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu congratulates six Nigerian scientists, engineers for making Biden’s honours list

by Peter Anayo0107

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated six distinguished Diaspora Nigerians named by President Joe Biden among the 400 recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in the United States.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to a presidential spokesman, the prestigious recognition, which was established by former President Bill Clinton in 1996, was the highest honour bestowed by the United States government on outstanding scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

This year’s awardees, announced by Biden on January 14, 2025, were employed or funded by 14 participating United States government agencies.

The Nigerian honorees include Azeez Butali, Gilbert Lilly Endowed Professor of Diagnostic Sciences, College of Dentistry, University of Iowa; Ijeoma Opara, Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences), Yale School of Public Health, Yale University; and Oluwatomi Akindele, Postdoctoral researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Others are Eno Ebong, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Biology at Northeastern University; Oluwasanmi Koyejo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University; and Abidemi Ajiboye, Executive Vice Chair of the Case School of Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University.

President Tinubu commended these trailblazing Nigerians for their remarkable achievements in science, technology and engineering.

According to Onanuga President Tinubu noted that recognising these exceptional talents underscored Nigerians’ vast potential to excel both at home and on the global stage.

He disclosed that the President looked forward to the honorees sharing their multidisciplinary expertise to benefit Nigeria’s development efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Vandalism in FCT: Authorities call for harsher penalties, public vigilance

Peter Anayo

Okpebholo approves free rides for Edo people

GODGIFT

Uzodimma underscores importance of collaboration between government and security institutions

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO