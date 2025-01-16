23.8 C
Soludo consoles victims of midnight fire in Nnewi Spare Parts Market

by Peter Anayo0116

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressly sympathised with the victims of the devastating fire incident that occurred at Ahịa Mgbede, opposite the New Motor Spare Parts Market in Nnewi, in the early hours of Tuesday.

In his consolatory message, Governor Soludo lamented that the tragic event has resulted in significant loss of property and livelihood for numerous business owners, plunging them into immense hardship and despair.

While assuring the affected victims of his solidarity at this difficult time, the Governor commended the efforts of the Anambra State Fire Service and other emergency responders who worked tirelessly to contain the fire and minimise further damage.

Also, Governor Soludo urged market leaders and business owners across the state to always exercise caution and adhere to fire safety guidelines to prevent such tragic occurrences.

