Reps C’ttee on Environment lauds Nat’l Park Service on N77.4BN IGR in 2024

*Raise alarm over N18M for computer repair in 2025 budget.

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has lauded the National Park Service a paramilitary parastatal under the Ministry of Environment for generating a whooping N77.465,739.64 in 2024 fiscal year as internally generated revenue.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Julius Pondi and other committee members gave the commendation during the 2024 Budget Review and 2025 Budget Defence by the National Park Service on Thursday at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker however said that some agencies under the Ministry of Environment are in the habit of spending monies that were not approved for them in their annual budgets

At the budget session, the National Park Service said that the agency has seven existing national parks and ten new national parks have been approved for the agency by the federal government.

Giving a breakdown of the internally generated revenue on the seven existing national parks, the Conservator-General Dr Ibrahim Musa Goni said that a total of N19.488.840.00 was racked in by its headquarters in 2024.

Others are Kanji Lake National Park N10.000,396.27, Old Oyo National Park N13.168,395.00, Chad Basin National Park N1.447.000.00, Gashaka-Gumti National Park NN25,148.142.65, Cross-River National Park N4,349.300.00, Kamuku National Park N2,178,725.75 and Okoma National Park N1,684.939.97

Giving a brief summary of the 2025 Budget of the agency, it proposed a total budget of N12,105,147416 made up of N6.613,951.545.11 as personnel cost, N1,1857.019,916 as overhead and N3,634,175,955 as capital cost.

The House Committee however raised an alarm when a member of the committee Hon.Zainab Gimba (Borno,APC) uncovered that the agency had budgeted a whopping N18.9 million for for computer and other maintenance services.

The House Committee chairman Hon.Pondi however assured that the Committee will be effective in oversight of the budget when passed by the House.

