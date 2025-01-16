Ondo PDP pulls out of Saturday Local Government Elections

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state on Thursday announced its withdrawal from the next Saturday local government election in the Sunshine State.

The party’s decision was contained in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo.

The PDP’s withdrawal according to the statement affected all 15 Chairmanship candidates and 131 Councillorship candidates it had fielded for the election.

The party hinged its decision on loss of confidence in the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

According to the PDP, “ODIEC’s lack of transparency, impartiality, and credibility has compromised the integrity of the election process.

“Recent observations and reports point to a troubling pattern of double standards by ODIEC, raising serious doubts about their ability to conduct a free, fair, and credible election,”

“This latest development adds a new layer of complexity to Ondo State’s political climate, as the PDP’s withdrawal could significantly alter the dynamics of the local elections.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which controls the state government, now appears to have a clearer path to dominate the polls.

“The PDP’s withdrawal also underscores growing concerns about electoral integrity in Nigeria’s democratic process. As one of the nation’s major opposition parties, the PDP’s decision highlights the party’s stance against what it perceives as a flawed system.

“As a responsible political party committed to democracy and the rule of law, we cannot, in good conscience, confer legitimacy on this compromised process by participating in the election,”

Observers and political analysts are however ruminating on the potential impact of this decision on the PDP’s future in Ondo State, saying”Will the party’s decision galvanize public support against what it has termed a compromised electoral process, or will it lead to diminished influence at the grassroots level?.

The PDP consequently assured its supporters and the people of Ondo State that its commitment to electoral reform and democratic principles remains unwavering, noting that “its bold move will spark discussions on the future of local governance in Ondo State and the larger implications for Nigeria’s democratic process.

