Nigerian industry needs to give more accolades to Disc jockeys – Adeboye DJ AK

Akeem Adeboye, popularly known as DJ AK, is a seasoned disc jockey from Ogun State, Nigeria, whose talent and dedication have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With years of experience behind the turntables, DJ AK has not only perfected his craft but also mentored several successful DJs, contributing to the growth of the profession in Nigeria.

In a recent conversation with NaijaHitPlay, DJ AK emphasized the vital role of disc jockeys in the Nigerian entertainment industry. According to him, DJs are one of the most important pillars of the music ecosystem, playing crucial roles in clubs, artist promotions on the streets, and even on the radio. However, he expressed concern that the efforts of DJs often go underappreciated.

“The Nigerian industry needs to give more accolades to DJs,” he said. “We are one of the most important tools in the industry, yet our contributions are sometimes overlooked. The entertainment industry as a whole needs to recognize and appreciate the efforts of DJs more.”

For upcoming DJs, DJ AK offered words of wisdom: “Stay focused and never give up. Create your own style and, most importantly, believe in yourself.” His advice underscores the importance of originality and resilience in building a successful career in the highly competitive music industry.

Looking ahead, DJ AK is set to embark on his next big project—a nationwide DJ tour. He also has his sights set on international tours, promising his fans an exciting year filled with great music and unforgettable experiences.

As DJ AK continues to elevate his career and inspire others, his journey serves as a reminder of the indispensable role DJs play in shaping the music and entertainment landscape in Nigeria. Fans and music lovers can expect nothing less than excellence as he takes his craft to new heights.

Keep an eye out for DJ AK’s upcoming projects and join him on this incredible journey. The stage is set, and the world is ready for more from the one and only DJ AK!.

