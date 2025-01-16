Matawalle calls for enhanced collaboration, funding in fight against insecurity

…Emphasizes the Need for Modern Equipment to Combat Banditry and Criminality

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H. E. Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON, has urged for increased collaboration and funding for the Defence sector to effectively combat and eliminate banditry and other forms of criminality across the nation.

The Minister made this appeal during the presentation of the 2025 Budget Proposal for the Ministry of Defence to the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Defence at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

In his address, Minister Matawalle underscored the importance of robust collaboration with lawmakers, commending the unwavering commitment and cooperative efforts of both the House and Senate Committees on Defence. He noted that their steadfast support has been instrumental in the Ministry’s achievements to date.

Addressing the critical issue of funding, he described the current budget as insufficient given the modern security challenges faced by the nation. “With the right equipment, we can significantly resolve the battle against banditry,” he stated. He further elaborated that the Ministry of Defence is tasked with providing essential equipment to various regions, a goal that remains unfulfilled due to budget constraints. “In 2024, we were only able to procure some Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs). We need more APCs to tackle insecurity swiftly ” he said.

The Minister expressed his hope that the legislative bodies would consider increasing the budget allocation for the Ministry of Defence, enabling the provision of necessary equipment to areas experiencing fresh attacks and facilitating decisive action against banditry.

He extended his gratitude to the leadership of the committees for their continued support, emphasizing that their cooperation has significantly contributed to the Ministry’s progress.

In response, the leadership of the committees assured Minister Matawalle of their ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Defence to ensure the successful realization of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda on Security.

The Minister was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, and Directors of the Ministry.

