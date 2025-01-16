Just In: APC Badagry apex leader, Sunny Ajose is dead

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A distinguished apex leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Badagry, Pa Akinsanya Sunny Ajose, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, January 16, 2025.

The death of the elder statesman was announced by Hon. Solomon Bonu Saanu, Member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Badagry Constituency I. Bonu posted, “Rip Baba Sunny”

Pa Ajose was a revered figure in Lagos State politics and was the sole representative from Badagry in the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). His influence and contributions to the party and the state were widely acknowledged.

A seasoned administrator, Pa Ajose served as the Lagos State Head of Service during the tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State, where he played a pivotal role in shaping key policies and initiatives.

His leadership and dedication to the development of Badagry and Lagos State earned him immense respect among political stakeholders and the community at large.

