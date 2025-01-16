23.8 C
Joint committee seating for 2025 Budget Defence of  Ministry of Interior held in Abuja

L-R: Co-chairman, Joint Committees on Interior, Hon. Abdullahi  Ahmed, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole and member of the committee, Sen. Danjuma Goje during a joint committee seating for 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry of Interior at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R: Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Kemi Namdap, Permanent  Secretary Federal Minister of Interior, Magdalene Ajani and Minister of Interior Olubunmi Ojo during a joint committee seating for 2025 Budget Defence of the Ministry of Interior at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.Photos: Anayo Opara .

 

