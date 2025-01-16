Hon. Onanuga was a strong pillar in 10th House, Speaker Abbas mourns House Deputy Chief Whip

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has expressed deep grief over the demise of the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, saying she was a strong pillar who would be sorely missed in the House.

This is contained in a condolence message issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Speaker Musa Krishi on Thursday in Abuja.

Hon. Onanuga, who represented Sagamu/Ikenne Federal Constituency of Ogun State, was serving her second term in the House before her demise after an illness.

Speaker Abbas, who said he led members of the House in support and prayers for the deceased during her health challenge, lamented her eventual death as painful.

The Speaker recalled Hon. Onanuga’s campaigns for gender equality, women empowerment and inclusion in politics and governance, especially as Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Welfare in the 9th House and as principal officer in the 10th House.

Speaker Abbas also recalled how Hon. Onanuga, as the only female member in the leadership of the House, inspired and rallied female legislators for the greater good of the chamber and the country by extension.

“Hon. Onanuga was a brilliant woman, experienced politician, resourceful lawmaker and a dependable ally in the legislative business. She was a dogged, dedicated, loyal and patriotic Nigerian. She was not just a key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus but also the leadership of the House.

“I remember her roles in the fight for gender-bills since the last Assembly, and how she rallied women from within and outside the chamber to get the support and buy-in of members on issues affecting women and children,” the Speaker said in a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

Speaker Abbas, while condoling the Onanuga family and her constituents, commiserated with the people and the government of Ogun State as well as the APC.

The Speaker prayed to Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

