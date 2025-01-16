Governor Kefas donates N50 million for 2025 emblem, promise better welfare for members

EMMANUEL AWARI ,Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has launched the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem with the sum of N50 Million.

The Governor announced the donation in his address at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Jolly Nyame stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state.

The Governor represented by Secretary to the Government of the State, Chief Timothy Gebon Kataps, pledged to provide better welfare, accessible healthcare, and relevant opportunities to army veterans and their families.

“The selflessness and unwavering dedication of the army in securing freedom and providing safety for Nigerians has remained commendable noting that his administration would honour their sacrifices by prioritising their well-being and providing support for them.

The Governor pointed out that their bravery is a reminder that the freedom Nigerians celebrate is not free but is earned and sustained by their blood, sweat and tears of all those who have committed themselves to safeguard the peace, unity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

“Their legacies will continually serve as an inspiration to future generations and a foundation for them to build on, thereby strengthening the unity of the country.

He appreciated the families of the fallen heroes, particularly their wives, for their support and encouragement, describing them as real heroes who deserve true appreciation.

He also applauded the resilience and professionalism of serving Army officers, highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property of every Taraban.

“In recognition of their sacrifices, the state has prioritized logistical and operational support to all security agencies, providing essential resources such as vehicles, communication equipment and other necessities enabling them to swiftly respond to threats and challenges.

“The efforts of this government in collaboration with security agencies in the state have curtailed kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, and other social vices.

He underscore the commitment to maintaining peace in Taraba State.

“I urged citizens to remain united, collaborate with the government, and contribute to building a better Taraba State and Nigeria – he said.

