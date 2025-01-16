Adeleke imposes fresh curfew over Ifon-Ilobu communal clash

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Following a recent communal clash between the Ifon and Ilobu communities, the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a 12-hour curfew on two warring communities, effective immediately.

Daily Champion reports that fresh crisis looms as Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union (IPU) issued a 14 day ultimatum to the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke over an alleged occupation of the buffer zone in the Opapa and Igbo Imi-Esin areas by residents of Ilobu community.

It would be recalled that the conflict between the two communities has resulted in numerous deaths and destruction of property in 2023 and the early 2024.

Adeleke in a statement made available to newsmen by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, in Osogbo on Thursday, urged stakeholders in the two areas to cooperate with the Government to resolve the issues permanently.

The statement partly reads, “Following the outbreak of another communal clash between the people of Ifon and Ilobu, Osun State government has taken the following decisions aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the warring communities.

“That a 7pm to 7am curfew be imposed with immediate effect starting from today,Thursday, the 16th of Jan 2025 until further notice.

“That a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence has been, accordingly, deployed to the warring communities to forestall further anarchy.

“That all stakeholders in the areas are advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably at ensuring lasting peace.

“That an enlarged Committee of Stakeholders which shall consist of the representatives of the Communities, the Service Chiefs, the representatives of the State Council of Obas and other relevant bodies be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.

“Finally, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

