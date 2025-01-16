Climate action: Society excited as Taraba takes giant step

The Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP) has lauded Taraba Government for taking a giant step toward effective climate action and sustainable development through a stakeholders validation workshop for its climate policy and action plan.

SPP made the commendation in a statement signed by its Communications Officer, Mr Ugochukwu Uzuegbu, on Wednesday.

Uzuegbu noted that the workshop was held on Tuesday by Taraba Government in partnership with SPP in Jalingo.

According to him, the climate change policy and action plan covered all the key sectors using both quantitative and qualitative assessment methods.

He added that the exercise was carried out in collaboration with SPP with funding support from the African Climate Foundation and the European Climate Foundation.

“This validation workshop marked significant progress by the state towards improving its climate governance structure and attracting climate finance to implement viable clean projects.

“The workshop brought together diverse stakeholders, including state and local government officials, community leaders, civil servants, businesses, civil society organisations, academics, private sector representatives and international partners,” he said.

He quoted Taraba State Director for Climate Change, Mr Ahmed Lazarus, as commending the technical team from SPP for its diligent work in drafting the policy document.

He also quoted the state Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Ms Aishat Barde, as saying that stakeholders’ input could not be overemphasised.

According to Uzuegbu, Barde emphasised the impacts of climate change, warned against inaction and reiterated the state government’s commitment to addressing climate change challenges.

“This document is not just the document of the state Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, but rather a document of the government of Taraba State.

“The document clearly indicates the different sectors where actions need to be implemented towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the state and achieving sustainable growth.

“This is both a call for awareness and climate action in Taraba State,” he quoted Barde as saying.

The President of SPP, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, expressed delight that Taraba had taken the step in producing a document on climate action and policy, according to Uzuegbu.

Uzuegbu also quoted Okereke as saying that the document would enable the state to coordinate its climate action in ways that would address local needs and contribute to national and international climate objectives.

