Chadian Govt. honours MNJTF Force Commander Maj-Gen Ali with national award

The Chadian Government has recognized Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, the Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with the esteemed “Officer of the National Order of Chad” award. This prestigious accolade was presented in recognition of his exceptional contributions to peace and security in the Lake Chad region.

The national honor was presented by the Honorable Minister of the Armed Forces, Veterans, and War Victims, Issaka Malloua Djamouss, on behalf of President Field Marshal Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. The award is one of the highest distinctions in Chad and is typically reserved for individuals who have made significant impacts on regional stability.

During the ceremony, Minister Djamouss specifically praised Major General Ali’s leadership in Operation Lake Sanity 2, which was instrumental in repatriating refugees and internally displaced persons, dismantling terrorist logistics bases, and disrupting terrorist operations in the region. His efforts, the Minister noted, had far-reaching effects on restoring peace and security across the Lake Chad basin.

In his acceptance speech, General Ali expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Deby and Minister Djamouss for the prestigious recognition. He dedicated the award to the troops of the MNJTF for their valor and courage during Operation Lake Sanity 2, emphasizing the collective effort of the force in achieving the operation’s successes.

The ceremony was attended by several key dignitaries, including the Head of Mission for MNJTF and Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), Ambassador Mamman Nuhu; the Chief of Staff of the President of Chad, Lt. Gen. Ramadan Erdibou; and the Commander of Sector 2 MNJTF, Lt. Gen. Djouma Youssouf Mahamat Itno. Other senior military commanders from Chad were also present to witness the recognition.

The national honour reflects the significant strides made in promoting peace and security in one of Africa’s most volatile regions, with Major General Ali’s leadership playing a pivotal role in these efforts.

