34.4 C
Lagos
January 16, 2025
Trending now

Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held at  Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held  in Abuja 

 Budget defense of polytechnic, technical educations held at  Nat’ Assembly in Abuja

Reps C’ttee on Environment lauds Nat’l Park Service on N77.4BN IGR in…

Your programmes must align with Renewed Hope Agenda, Minister of Women Affairs…

Abrogating TETFund is detrimental to survival of Nigeria tertiary education system- ASUU…

Matawalle calls for enhanced collaboration, funding in fight against insecurity

Anambra NSCDC Commandant urges personnel to demonstrate diligence, professionalism

Tinubu congratulates six Nigerian scientists, engineers for making Biden’s honours list

Nigeria Tax Bill 2024: Yola ASUU Branch calls on Nigerians to vehemently…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

 Budget defense of polytechnic, technical educations held at  Nat’ Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo062

L-R … Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic, Hon Faud Kayode Clerk of the Committee, Mr Dahiru Ibrahim members of the committee Kalejaiye Paul and Paul Ekpo during the budget defense of polytechnic and technical educations at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

L-R… Member of House of Representatives Committee of Polytechnics and Technical Education, Hon Gwacham Maureen; deputy chairman of the committee, Danladi Suleiman and the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic, Hon Faud Kayode during the budget defense of Polytechnic and Technical Educations at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday. Photos:  Anayo Opara .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Annual conference of HMCAN , IHFM/ Induction Ceremony , AGM on future of health insurance held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Almond Insurance Industry awards held in Lagos on Friday

Peter Anayo

Speaker States Assembly Conference held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO