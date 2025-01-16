Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held at  Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

From left…Members of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon Francis Waive; Hon Abdulkadir Rahis and chairman of the committee Hon Zakariya Tijjani during the budget defense of the Ministry of Environment at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left… Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology, Hon Zakariya Tijjani member of the committee Awaji-Inimbek Abiante and Clerk of the committee Idkachukwu Chidebere during the budget defense of the Ministry of Environment at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday…PHOTOS: ANAYO OPARA .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2