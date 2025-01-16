Budget Defence : NASS clears JAMB of financial impropriety

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The National Assembly through its joint committee on Finance, has cleared the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) of financial impropriety it earlier alleged.

Committee on Monday during the budget defence session the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede had with it, alleged that the examination body spent N1.1billion on meals, N850million for fumigation, etc, which according to it, were outrageous.

The JAMB Registrar made a spirited effort to explain how the alleged expenditures were made, but was prevented from doing so and asked to furnish the committee with details of its budgetary appropriation and spending in 2024 and 2025.

But 48 hours after, the Chairman of the joint committee had in a statement he personally signed said Oloyede and JAMB, were wrongly accused of reckless spending based on the latest documents submitted to the committee by JAMB.

The statement titled: ” Clarification on the JAMB Report on Revenue”, reads: “For the purpose of clarity, the comprehensive report provided by JAMB indicates that the line items mentioned during Monday’s hearing on revenue do not suggest any mismanagement or misuse of the Board’s funds.

“On the contrary, the report highlights the responsible and prudent use of resources under the leadership of the Registrar.

“The Registrar Professor Is-haq Oloyede, deserves commendation for demonstrating financial discipline and accountability in managing the Board’s resources effectively.

“This level of stewardship serves as a model for public institutions across the nation”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2