Anambra NSCDC Commandant urges personnel to demonstrate diligence, professionalism

PHIL OKOSE , Onitsha

The Anambra State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Commandant Maku Olatunde, has urged personnel to demonstrate a strong work ethics and commitment to excellence in their duties.

He made the urge at the first muster parade/ strategic management team tactical digest omhd at the state Command Headquarters Awka.

Accessing the performance of the command in the year 2024, Comdt. Maku expressed his appreciation to Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of NSCDC and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the executive Governor of Anambra State for their unflinching support and guidance which provided the command with the wherewithal to deliver on its mandates, promising that the command will remain resolute in delivering on its core mandates in the year 2025.

He stressed the need for personnel to sustain the tempo in 2025, saying that the command has outlined operational strategies in line with the NSCDC core mandates including protection of Critical National, State and Local Government Assets and Infrastructure, intense monitoring and supervision of private guards companies, effective protection of schools through the safe school project, elimination of Farmers Herders clashes, among others.

Comdt. Maku encouraged Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to proactively engage relevant stakeholders within their jurisdiction through effective impact partnership, focusing on information gathering to ensure reduction of crime and criminality to the barest minimum.

According to him, priority will be given to activities aimed at strengthening the existing relationship between the Corps and other sister security agencies leveraging on intelligence sharing and tactical plans to improve operational efficiency.

Commandant Maku unveiled plans to enhance the capabilities of personnel through specialized workshops, seminars, and training programs designed to equip personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively address emerging security challenges in the state.

The NSCDC Anambra State Command helmsman urged personnel to gear up for the challenges ahead, reaffirming their commitment to excellence and accountability while upholding the highest standards of performance, rules of engagement, standard operating procedures, integrity, and professionalism, as the Corps strives to maintain peace and security in Anambra State.

He appreciated the media for their support in publicizing the activities of the command, admonishing them to continue as partners with the NSCDC in the task of nation building.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2