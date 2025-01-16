2025 Budget: Oyetola tasks maritime agencies on priority budget proposal

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged agencies of the ministry to align and prioritise their 2025 budget proposals to ensure massive and impactful development.

Oyetola gave the charge in a statement by Mrs Anastasia Ogbonna, Director of Information and Public Relations, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, the budget proposals must be in line with the pillars of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy and the 2021-2025 National Development Plan.

He urged the agencies to consider their 2025 budget proposal to demonstrate transparency, fiscal prudence, and strategic prioritisation.

“Our fiscal strategy must reflect the ambitions outlined in our policy framework. We are tasked with ensuring that every Naira allocated delivers a measurable impact.

“I hope that the 2025 budget will not only provide for the immediate needs of the Ministry/Agencies.

“It should also but will serve as a catalyst for sustainable marine resource management and long-term national economic growth,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the budget proposals would further consolidate the plan of the ministry to develop Nigeria’s marine and blue economy potentials.

He said that, the marine and blue economy sector held unparalleled potential for national development, as it provided sustainable platform for economic growth, job creation and environmental stewardship.

He added that attaining these goals was in alignment with the key priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu as it related to marine and blue economy.

Oyetola said that resources should be channelled towards strengthening maritime domain through investments in surveillance systems, operations and enforcement of maritime laws.

He said that there was a need to enhance capacity in aquaculture, fishing ports and curbing illegal and unregulated fishing activities in the sector.

He said that other priority areas such as promoting oceanographic research, stock assessment, renewable marine energy and climate resilience technologies should equally be on the front burner of the agencies.

Oyetola said that the drafted National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy remained the roadmap that would guide collective efforts towards the sustainable management of marine resources.

According to him, the roadmap will also guide climate adaptation, technological innovation and enhanced governance in the sector.

“This policy embodies our commitment to international best practices and sustainable development goals, particularly SDG 14, which emphasises the sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources,” he said.

The agencies represented at the meeting with the minister included Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

Others were, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria, Nigeria Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research, National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research.

There were also the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology and the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2