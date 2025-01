2025 Budget Defence Ministry with Joint House on Foreign Affairs, Diaspora held in Abuja

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu (left) and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Umar Dunoma, during the 2025 Budget Defence of Ministry with the Joint House on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, at the National Assembly in Abuja Tuesday Photo: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2