Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

 2025 Budget Defence by  Minister of Information, held at  Nat'l Assembly Complex in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0101

Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr Ibidapo Okunnu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director of Finance, Federal Ministry of Information, Dr Musbau Kayode, during the ministry’s 2025 Budget Defence by the Minister of Information, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

From left: Member, House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value, Rep. Victor Abang; Clerk of the committee, Mr Mathew Okuta  and the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Fatoba Olusola, during the 2025 Budget Defence by the Minister of Information, at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja … Photos: Anayo Opara .

 

