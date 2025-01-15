Wike Sets New Record with 5,481 C-of-O Signings

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has signed a total of 5,481 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) as of December 31, 2024.

This was disclosed to Daily Champion in a press statement and signed by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the statement, this number is 2,919 less than the total number of C-of-O printed and signed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from 2010 to 2023, which took 13 years.

Puting it in to perspective, here’s a breakdown of C-of-O production and signing in the FCT over the last 15 years:

2010-2015: 5,655 C-of-O were produced and signed, from 2015-2019: 1,174 C-of-O were produced and signed, 2019-2023: 1,571 C-of-O were produced and signed,

May 2023-December 2024: 5,481 C-of-O were produced and signed by the FCT Minister

This significant increase in C-of-O production is attributed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government. With this new development, land allottees can now obtain their C-of-O within two weeks of making necessary payments.

Additionally, uploading of necessary information is now done within 72 hours, a significant reduction from the previous months-long waiting period.