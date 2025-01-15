We will continue devoting time, resources for families of fallen heroes-Governor Mutfwang 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has challenged Nigerians to always complement the efforts of the men and officers of the Nigeria Armed Forces who were at the battle front for global peace and national integration.

Governor Mutfwang reiterates his administration’s continued commitment and devotion of time and resources towards enhancing the welfare of the families of the fallen heroes.

He made this known Wednesday after the laying of wreaths ceremony to climax 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at Joseph Gomwalk State Secretariat Jos.

The annual epoch-making Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration was also heralded with a parade by the Nigerian armed forces, the releasing of pigeons from cages signifying Freedom and peace, and 21 gun salutes.

Governor Mutfwang said the Armed Forces have become a very important institution in modern times because we live in an era of conflict and insecurity. Therefore, we need them to continue playing the patriotic role they are assigned.

“I want to salute the men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry in securing our nation, both internally and externally. Of course, we must also remember those who have served and retired, as well as those who have passed away.

“As a nation, we must pay our respects to those who served this nation meritoriously. We must find ways to care for them in their old age. Armed Forces Remembrance Day provides a platform and an opportunity to remember these individuals. It reminds us to care for the families of those who have died, as well as those who have retired and are facing challenges in life.

“We, as Africans and Nigerians, have a deep sense of community, and we must continue to support them. As a government, we will keep looking for ways to improve their living conditions.

“One of the things we accomplished this year was approving free transportation for the elderly aged 70 and above. We are also exploring other means to ensure their needs are met”, Governor Mutfwang promised.

Chairman of Nigeria Legion Council, Plateau State chapter, Col. Sati Yilwat retired while commending Governor Mutfwang’s kind gesture, appeal for government intervention at all levels to improve the living conditions of retired Army and families of fallen heroes.

