WAPA pledges commitment to empower more women, alleviate poverty in 2025

BLESSING TAIWO

The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) has expressed readiness to put in more efforts to achieve greater success in 2025.

At the first prayer session of the year, the ministry reiterated its commitment to uphold the mission of empowering women and alleviating poverty.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Eloho Aggreh, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, appreciated God and commended the staff for their cooperation last year.

Dada attributed WAPA’s achievements in 2024 to divine intervention, unity and dedication of staff, stressing the importance of team building, unity and collaboration.

Her words, “Every achievement we have made in this ministry is not by human power but by the grace of God.

“As we begin this new year, we have every reason to thank God for keeping us in good health, for a peaceful working environment and for the victories we continue to experience.

“Let us continue to trust in Him as we strive for more success in 2025.

“This year, let us deepen our bond and work even harder for the remarkable achievements we are destined to accomplish.”

Also, Mrs Oluyemi Kalesanwo, Permanent Secretary of WAPA, called for continued dedication and collective efforts to achieve the ministry’s goals in 2025.

Kalesanwo commended the commissioner for her visionary leadership and thanked God for the harmony and peace enjoyed in the ministry.

