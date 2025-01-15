33.1 C
Lagos
January 15, 2025
Trending now

Let’s work towards a more peaceful, secure Nigeria -Adeleke  

Chevron Nigeria affirms Commitment to Climate Action, lower carbon future at  S.L.…

WAPA pledges commitment to empower more women, alleviate poverty in 2025

Two days meeting of Joint Senate, House Committee on Livestock Dev. for…

Tinubu says global collaboration is key to sustainable development

LASG warns residents against reinfection of wild polio virus

Solar in Africa grows significantly for 3rd year in a row

2025  budget defence by Ministry of health , other related agencies at…

Air Peace secures 6th IOSA certification, sets new benchmark for safety in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

WAPA pledges commitment to empower more women, alleviate poverty in 2025

by Peter Anayo0123

BLESSING  TAIWO 

 

The Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) has expressed readiness to put in more efforts to achieve greater success in 2025.

At the first prayer session of the year, the ministry reiterated its commitment to uphold the mission of empowering women and alleviating poverty.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Eloho Aggreh, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada, appreciated God and commended the staff for their cooperation last year.

Dada attributed WAPA’s achievements in 2024 to divine intervention, unity and dedication of staff, stressing the importance of team building, unity and collaboration.

Her words, “Every achievement we have made in this ministry is not by human power but by the grace of God.

“As we begin this new year, we have every reason to thank God for keeping us in good health, for a peaceful working environment and for the victories we continue to experience.

“Let us continue to trust in Him as we strive for more success in 2025.

“This year, let us deepen our bond and work even harder for the remarkable achievements we are destined to accomplish.”

Also, Mrs Oluyemi Kalesanwo, Permanent Secretary of WAPA, called for continued dedication and collective efforts to achieve the ministry’s goals in 2025.

Kalesanwo commended the commissioner for her visionary leadership and thanked God for the harmony and peace enjoyed in the ministry.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Inflation: Prices of rice, other foodstuffs soar in Enugu

NewChampion

Plateau governorship seat: remembering a day Apex Court upheld rule of law and save our democracy

Editor

Bayelsa court halts NUJ state council election, adjourns case to November 4

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO