Two days meeting of Joint Senate, House Committee on Livestock Dev. for 2025 Budget Defence / Hearing held in Abuja

L-R: Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Livestock Development, Hon. Kabiru Makama, co-chairman, Hon. Wale Raji and the chairman of Senate Committee on Livestock Development, Sen. Musa Mustapha, during a two-day meeting of Joint Senate and House Committee on Livestock Development for 2025 Budget Defence / Hearing of the Ministry of Livestock Development and its Agencies at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.Photo: Anayo Opara.

