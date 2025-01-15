Truck rams into another truck, 2 motorcyclists at Mile 2, Okada rider dies

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada rider, feared dead on Wednesday when a truck had a collision with an on-coming articulated truck and two motorcycles at Mile 2, inward Cele area of Lagos State.

The truck which was conveying quantities of vehicles had a brake failure while in motion leading to a collision with an on-coming truck and the two Okada riders.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA. Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu made it known in a statement that was made available to newsmen.

The statement read in part, “Upon arrival at 0010hrs in the overnight recovery operation, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team discovered an accident involving a Mack truck, registration number EPE-516YA, conveying a 40ft container, a truck, registration number unknown, conveying a large number of vehicle engines and two motorcycles.

“Further investigations revealed that the truck conveying quantities of vehicle engines had suffered mechanical error (brake failure), while in motion leading to a collision with an on-coming articulated truck and the two motorcycles.

“Impact of the collision resulted in sideways fall of the ill-fated truck laden with several vehicle engines, that were scattered on the highway, thereby obstructing vehicular movement.

“Impact of the collision resulted to instant loss of life for one of the yet-to-be-identified motorcyclists.

The adult male casualty had reportedly been taken to the morgue by officials of the FRSC before the arrival of the Agency’s Response Team. The second motorcyclist involved in the accident escaped the incident unscathed.

“Agency’s Response Team activated appropriate Safety Measures at the incident scene to forestall any secondary incidents.”

