Let’s work towards a more peaceful, secure Nigeria -Adeleke  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged residents of the state to continue supporting the Armed Forces in working towards a more peaceful and secure Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Military cenotaph, Osogbo, on Wednesday, Adeleke assured that his administration would support the Armed Forces to enable them perform their duties in protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

He said; “We gather here today to commemorate the year 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion to honour the bravery, sacrifices and loyalty of our men and women in uniform.

“As we mark this significant Day, we remember the supreme price paid by our fallen heroes who laid down their lives in defense of our great nation. Their memories will forever be etched in our hearts and their sacrifices will never be in vain nor be forgotten.

“As we celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, let us remember our commitment to the values of patriotism, loyalty and sacrifice for which the Nigerian armed forces are known.

“Let us continue to support our armed forces and work towards a more peaceful and secure Nigeria.

“For us in Osun State, we will continue to support the armed forces to enable them perform their duties of protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and state.”

