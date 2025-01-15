Jalingo LG chairman presents budget of over N4.8bn for 2025

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Executive Chairman Jalingo Local Government, Hon. (Dr.) Aminu Jauro Hassan has presented the total budget estimate for the year is Four Billion, Eight Hundred and Thirty-Six Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-One Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand Naira, Fifty-Three Kobo (₦4,836,821,476.53) only.

He mentioned the revenue projections to include:

Internally Generated Revenue: ₦121,113,467.55

Federal Statutory

Allocation: – ₦3,245,957,253.92

Value Added Tax (VAT): ₦1,469,750,755.50

Total: ₦4,836,821,476.53 adding that the budget will be allocated across key subheads such as :

Personnel Costs: – ₦1,692,874,516.79, Overhead Costs: – ₦967,368,295.31,

Capital Expenditure: – ₦ 42233,443.05,

Reserve Stabilization Fund: -₦716,547,367.15

Loan/Debt Servicing: – ₦1,735,121,959.94

Total: ₦4,836,821,476.53.

“This budget is not merely a collection of numbers; it is a proof of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and impactful governance.

According to him, robust measures will be implemented to ensure every naira is judiciously utilized to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

“Honourable Council Members, your role in this process is vital and indispensable.

“I urge you to diligently scrutinize this budget and collaborate with the Executive arm to ensure its successful implementation.

“Together, we can transform these figures into impactful projects and policies that will uplift our communities and secure a better future for generations to come.

He reaffirm his dedication to the growth and prosperity of Jalingo Local Government.

“With your steadfast support, I am confident that 2025 will be a year of unprecedented progress and shared success.

This occasion signifies a vital milestone as we embark on a new financial year with renewed determination and commitment to the service of the people of Jalingo Local Government.

First and foremost,

“I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to this legislative council and the good people of Jalingo for their unwavering support and collaboration, which made 2024 a productive year.

“While challenges were inevitable, our collective resilience and dedication brought significant achievements. Today, as we usher in 2025, we aim to build upon these accomplishments to create a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

In the months ahead.

“We will focus on key areas including Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Youth Empowerment and Infrastructure Development.

“We will also foster on partnerships that will attract investment and create jobs for our youths and women.

“These focus areas align with His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas’ transformative Moving Forward Agenda, ensuring that our efforts resonate with the broader vision for Taraba State’s development.

“Honourable members, it is my privilege to present the 2025 budget estimate, aptly titled “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development – he said.

The Chairman pointed out that the budget has been meticulously crafted to reflect the collective aspirations and priorities.

In his remarks, the Leader of Jalingo Legislative Council, Hon. Isma’ila Usman, appreciated the Chairman for his efforts in developing the council.

He pointed out that there have been cordial relationship between the Executive and Legislative Arms of the council and commend the chairman for maintaining the relationship.

“The Legislative is working hand in hand with the Executive for the progress and development of the council.

“Various departments would be invited for the budget defense soon to give a speedy passage – he said.

The occasion was attended by former Chairmen, legislator and stakeholders of the council.